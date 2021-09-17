CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul signs law eliminating jail time for most minor parole violations

By The Associated Press
WKTV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New Yorkers will be able to avoid jail time for most nonviolent parole violations under a new law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Less is More Act signed Friday largely eliminates New York’s practice of incarcerating people for technical parole violations that include being late to an appointment with a parole officer, missing curfew, changing a residence without approval, and failing to attend a mandated program.

