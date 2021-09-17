Hochul signs law eliminating jail time for most minor parole violations
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New Yorkers will be able to avoid jail time for most nonviolent parole violations under a new law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Less is More Act signed Friday largely eliminates New York’s practice of incarcerating people for technical parole violations that include being late to an appointment with a parole officer, missing curfew, changing a residence without approval, and failing to attend a mandated program.www.wktv.com
Comments / 0