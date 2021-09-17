Portland mayor, police chief to discuss rise in gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. — One man is dead and two men are injured after a shooting at a sports bar in Northwest Portland early Friday morning. The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. at Silver Dollar Pizza, a sports bar located on the corner of Northwest Glisan Street and 21st Avenue. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported that responding officers found three men who had been shot. One died at the scene and the other two were taken to the hospital. PPB didn't release the medical status of the two survivors.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO