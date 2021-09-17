CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland mayor, police chief to discuss rise in gun violence

 9 days ago
There have been more than 870 shootings and 62 homicides in Portland this year. In 2020, there were 891 shootings and 57 homicides.

Richard Beck
9d ago

this genius has no clue. how long has this been going on? oh yeah, over 2 years and the shootings continue to climb. Just call Portland the little brother of Chicago as both mayor Lightfoot and Wheeler are to blame. Both hate the cops.

KGW

New Oregon gun law goes into effect as Portland shootings continue to mount

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new Oregon bill goes into effect Saturday that requires guns to be securely stored when not in use. Senate Bill 554 requires Oregonians to keep guns secured with a trigger or cable lock, in locked container or in a gun room except in specific circumstances. It also allows places like the state capitol, airports, schools and universities to prohibit firearms in buildings.
OREGON STATE
KGW

9-year-old girl urges Portland city leaders to end gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 9-year-old girl asked Portland city leaders to do more to stop gun violence Tuesday during a virtual press conference. Hadar Kedem spoke during a public testimony opportunity and shared a terrifying incident her family went through in early July in Northeast Portland. It happened on July...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Here's how Multnomah County plans to reduce gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County unveiled a new plan to address rising gun violence on Thursday, a county-wide effort focused on increasing the prosecutorial efficiency of gun homicide cases, removing illegal firearms from the community and investing in community partnerships and health programs aimed at prevention and intervention. The county...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KGW

Portland police responded to seven shooting incidents in 15 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said it responded to seven different shootings in less than 24 hours on Tuesday. The shootings began just after 2 a.m. and continued through nearly 7 p.m. on Sept. 21. The agency said that the incidents “required significant numbers of officers, sergeants, detectives, and criminalists to investigate, and drained resources for patrol.”
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Boy, 10, hospitalized after shooting that injured 2 near Salem

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Authorities said at least two people, including a child, were hurt in a shooting just outside Salem on Saturday afternoon. A 911 caller reported the shooting on Tide Court Northeast near Surfwood Drive Northeast around 1 p.m. A vehicle was seen fleeing moments after it happened.
SALEM, OR
KGW

1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at sports bar in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — One man is dead and two men are injured after a shooting at a sports bar in Northwest Portland early Friday morning. The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. at Silver Dollar Pizza, a sports bar located on the corner of Northwest Glisan Street and 21st Avenue. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported that responding officers found three men who had been shot. One died at the scene and the other two were taken to the hospital. PPB didn't release the medical status of the two survivors.
PORTLAND, OR
Ted Wheeler
KGW

Straight Talk: Addressing the humanitarian crisis on Portland's streets

PORTLAND, Ore. — The pandemic has been difficult on everyone, but for people living on Portland's streets and for those facing mental health issues and addiction, it has become a humanitarian crisis. Scott Kerman, the executive director of the nonprofit Blanchet House in Old Town, witnesses the suffering daily. "What...
PORTLAND, OR
#Police#Portland Police Bureau#Homicides#Kgw News
KGW

Suspect arrested in downtown Portland murder

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified and arrested a houseless man as the suspect in a July 24 murder. Portland Police arrested 32-year-old Austin Hayes for the second degree murder of 37-year-old Quinton Bryce Miller in downtown Portland in July. On July 24, at 12:47 a.m., an ambulance was...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Road rage led to shooting outside Gresham Walmart, court documents say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A road rage incident appears to have led to a fatal shooting in the Gresham Walmart parking lot Monday evening. According to court documents obtained by KGW, suspect Daniel Hipshman, 26, was driving a white pickup truck when a GMC Yukon SUV driven by Dashawn Hudson, 38 cut him off on Southeast Powell Boulevard. Hudson's wife and four kids were in the vehicle at the time.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man shot and killed near Salem mall; suspect charged

SALEM, Ore. — A man was shot and killed near Willamette Town Center in Salem Wednesday morning, according to Salem police. At about 11:15 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of 39th Avenue Northeast near D Street Northeast, where a man, later identified as Abraham Borja, 29, was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
SALEM, OR
KGW

Fire destroys large abandoned warehouse in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire destroyed a large abandoned warehouse in Southeast Portland early Friday morning. The wooden structure dates back to 1906 and has been vacant for years. Portland Fire and Rescue said there have been other fires that occurred inside this building in the past few years, as recently as July.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
