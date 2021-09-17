Portland mayor, police chief to discuss rise in gun violence
There have been more than 870 shootings and 62 homicides in Portland this year. In 2020, there were 891 shootings and 57 homicides.www.kgw.com
this genius has no clue. how long has this been going on? oh yeah, over 2 years and the shootings continue to climb. Just call Portland the little brother of Chicago as both mayor Lightfoot and Wheeler are to blame. Both hate the cops.
