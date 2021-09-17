CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Apple's Cook says he will talk with U.S. official on immigration

By Julia Love
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the premiere for season two of the television series "Ted Lasso" at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, U.S. July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) Chief Executive Tim Cook told an all-hands meeting of employees on Friday he planned to discuss U.S. immigration policy with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas later in the day, according to a source familiar with the meeting.

During the meeting, Cook also told employees that a recent U.S. court decision in an antitrust case brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games hand resulted in a victory for Apple in nine out of 10 counts, the source said.

The ruling amounted to "one or two sentences scratched out of an agreement" between Apple and developers on the App Store, the source cited Cook as saying.

He also told employees that Apple plans to have a physical retail presence in India. The country has a massive smartphone market, but Apple's iPhones have only a small market share there compared with Android devices, the source said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments / 13

whisper
9d ago

Americans have enough poor and homeless of our own to take care of! Taxpayers are struggling to pay high inflation gas, food and utilities! Our country is about bankrupt borrowing all this money from China! No more Muslims or refugees from any country until we. An stabilize our own citizens!

Reply
20
jo Warrick drum
8d ago

Does Apple set or influence Immigration now. I have an idea why doesn't Apple build factories in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. Spend millions training uneducated people with no work skills to work them. We can deport all the illegals from those countries home because they will have jobs. While they're at it build one in Haiti.

Reply(2)
11
Peon
9d ago

Apple need educated immigration. Does not need uneducated masses from Central America, Haiti

Reply(1)
8
Reuters

Reuters

