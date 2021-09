PORTLAND, Ore.—Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has extended the recreational use health advisory for Shoalwater Bay and Howard’s Bay on Upper Klamath Lake today to include all of Upper Klamath Lake. The expanded advisory is due to the presence of cyanobacteria blooms and cyanotoxins above recreational use values for human exposure in all sampled areas of the lake in Klamath County.

16 DAYS AGO