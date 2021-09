When it comes to MMORPGs, the past few years have seen some big upheavals in the status quo. Once the top dog of the MMO world, World of Warcraft has been in decline ever since a disastrous patch release, leaving the top spot ripe for the picking. Final Fantasy XIV has been gunning for it, with a massive surge in player numbers fueled by WoW refugees, and Amazon have taken a shot at it with the release of their own MMO, New World. However, a fresh new take on the genre is looking set to take the MMO world by storm, as the indie team Clockwork Labs have revealed Bitcraft.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO