NHL

Blues: Fans need proof of vaccination or negative test results for home games

5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 9 days ago
The policy takes effect Oct. 15 for all events at Enterprise Center until further notice

Fear The Fin

2021-22 St. Louis Blues Preview: Another underwhelming season?

If you’re like us, the St. Louis Blues are a team you’ve grown to view as an enemy. Yes, I still have not let go of the pain and suffering we endured as Sharks fans during the 2019 Western Conference Final. I am sure I am not alone in actively rooting against the St. Louis Blues still to this day.
NHL
FOX 21 Online

Hibbing Native, Former UMD Star Scott Perunovich to Captain St. Louis Blues Prospects Team

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Former UMD men’s hockey star Scott Perunovich will serve as team captain for the St. Louis Blues at a prospects tournament this weekend. The tournament will take place in Traverse City, Michigan beginning Friday. Perunovich missed the entire 2021 season due to shoulder surgery. The Hibbing native signed with the Blues after his junior campaign with the Bulldogs, which saw him win the 2020 Hobey Baker Award. Perunovich was drafted by St. Louis back in 2018.
NHL
Journal Record

Thunder fans will have to be vaccinated or show negative tests

The OKC Thunder said that beginning Oct. 4 fans entering the arena will either have to provide proof that they’re fully or partially vaccinated against COVID-19, or show that they’ve tested negative for coronavirus within the previous 72 hours. Enter your user name and password in the fields above to...
NBA
#Home Games#The Blues#Cdc#Stifel Theatre
Boston 25 News WFXT

TD Garden requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for Bruins, Celtics games & concerts

BOSTON — TD Garden announced Wednesday that they are requiring all guests 12-years-old and older to provide proof of full vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 test to attend Bruins and Celtics games and other events at the arena. Those rules will go into effect as of Thursday, September 30 in conjunction with the Bruins’ first preseason game at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ Burning Questions: What if They Fall Short Again?

To wrap our five-part series on burning questions ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights’ 2021-22 NHL season, we’re taking a step back with more of a big picture view of things – what happens if the club falls short of a Stanley Cup championship once again?. To start, let’s get...
NHL
5 On Your Side

Blues acquire St. Louis native in trade

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues are welcoming a new player to the team, but the athlete is no stranger to the city. On Saturday, St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced the Blues have acquired St. Louis native Logan Brown and a conditional draft pick in 2022 from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Zach Sanford.
NHL
5 On Your Side

St. Louis Cardinals' TV ratings soar as team continues winning streak

ST. LOUIS — As the St. Louis Cardinals continue to reel off wins, their TV ratings have become a grand slam. There's been a significant uptick in fans who flocked to their televisions the past two weeks as the Cardinals have won 11 games in a row and surged into a playoff spot. Through Wednesday night's game, ratings for the Cardinals’ contests aired on Bally Sports Midwest during the team’s winning streak have increased 39% from the rest of the season, according to figures from Nielsen. Those telecasts are averaging an 8.2 household rating, up from an average rating of 5.9 for games prior to the team beginning its winning streak on Sept. 11.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

3rd round of Missouri vaccine lottery winners announced

ST. LOUIS — The third round of winners of the Missouri vaccine lottery program were announced Wednesday. Of the 180 winners in round 3, 169 have provided the documentation required to be verified. The remaining 11 have until Friday at 5 p.m. to complete the process. If they don't, the prizes will be awarded to an alternate winner.
MISSOURI STATE
fighterfans.com

WWE Draft: Potential spoiler on a massive move to SmackDown

The WWE Draft will be taking place on Friday, October 1st at WWE SmackDown and running through to Monday, October 4th on Monday Night RAW. According to a recent local advertisement, we may have already discovered one of the major WWE Draft moves that is set to take place in a couple of weeks.
WWE
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

