Blues: Fans need proof of vaccination or negative test results for home games

ST. LOUIS — As the St. Louis Cardinals continue to reel off wins, their TV ratings have become a grand slam. There's been a significant uptick in fans who flocked to their televisions the past two weeks as the Cardinals have won 11 games in a row and surged into a playoff spot. Through Wednesday night's game, ratings for the Cardinals’ contests aired on Bally Sports Midwest during the team’s winning streak have increased 39% from the rest of the season, according to figures from Nielsen. Those telecasts are averaging an 8.2 household rating, up from an average rating of 5.9 for games prior to the team beginning its winning streak on Sept. 11.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO