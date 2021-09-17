CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is the next green list update announcement?

By Helen Coffey and Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

On 17 May, foreign leisure travel got the go-ahead in England.

Holidays were able to resume under a traffic light system, with destinations graded as red, amber or green according to the level of risk of travellers reimporting Covid-19 infections.

The traffic light lists were reviewed and updated every three weeks until September, but on 17 September, the Department for Transport announced that the traffic light system would be scrapped from 4 October.

From that date, the former three lists - red, green and amber - will be replaced by two lists, of destinations deemed safe for travel and unsafe for travel by the UK government and scientific advisors.

But which countries are currently on the “safe for travel” list, with the fewest restrictions for travellers?

Here’s what we know so far.

Which countries are on the green list now?

The green list as we know it will be scrapped from 4 October, in favour of a “safe” list of destinations UK holidaymakers are able to travel to.

Fully vaccinated travellers will no longer have to take a pre-departure test before returning to the UK from the countries on this list, but must still take a “day two” test after arrival.

There are currently 43 countries and territories on this “safe” list.

But from 4am on Wednesday 22 September, eight countries will be added to it, taking the safe list to 51.

These are: Turkey, Pakistan, the Maldives, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Kenya.

The safe or “ROW” (rest of world) list will sit alongside the existing red list of countries and territories that people should not travel to outside of extreme circumstances - there are currently 62 destinations on that list, but after the eight countries.

It is unclear at present how often the lists will be updated after the 4 October change.

This is the green list at present:

  • Anguilla
  • Antigua and Barbuda
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • The Azores
  • Barbados
  • Bermuda
  • British Antarctic Territory
  • British Indian Ocean Territory
  • Brunei
  • Bulgaria
  • Canada
  • Cayman Islands
  • Croatia
  • Denmark
  • Dominica
  • Falkland Islands
  • Faroe Islands
  • Finland
  • Germany
  • Gibraltar
  • Grenada
  • Hong Kong
  • Iceland
  • Israel and Jerusalem
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Madeira
  • Malta
  • Montserrat
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Pitcairn Islands
  • Romania
  • South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
  • Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
  • Singapore
  • Slovenia
  • Slovakia
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • Turks and Caicos Islands

Which countries will be on the new “safe” list from 4 October?

After the eight additions on 22 September, the new-look list will contain 51 countries:

  • Anguilla
  • Antigua and Barbuda
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • The Azores
  • Bangladesh
  • Barbados
  • Bermuda
  • British Antarctic Territory
  • British Indian Ocean Territory
  • Brunei
  • Bulgaria
  • Canada
  • Cayman Islands
  • Croatia
  • Denmark
  • Dominica
  • Egypt
  • Falkland Islands
  • Faroe Islands
  • Finland
  • Germany
  • Gibraltar
  • Grenada
  • Hong Kong
  • Iceland
  • Israel and Jerusalem
  • Kenya
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Madeira
  • The Maldives
  • Malta
  • Montserrat
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Pakistan
  • Pitcairn Islands
  • Romania
  • South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
  • Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
  • Singapore
  • Slovenia
  • Slovakia
  • Sri Lanka
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • Turkey
  • Turks and Caicos Islands

What are the rules for countries on the new version of the green list?

At the moment, travellers must take a pre-departure “fit to fly” test before returning to the UK from green list countries, as well as a “day two” test in the two days after arrival.

But from 4 October, the rules will change for the “ROW” or “safe list”.

From this date, fully vaccinated travellers will no longer have to take a pre-departure test before travelling back to the UK from countries on the new ROW list.

However, they will have to take a day two test for the time being.

As a bigger change, unvaccinated travellers will have to self-isolate for 10 days once in the UK, regardless of whether they’re returning from a red or ROW-listed country.

They must take a day two and a day eight test, with the option to pay for an extra “test to release” on day five to exit isolation slightly earlier.

From “late October”, the DfT has said that fully vaccinated people will also be able to take lateral flow tests instead of a costly PCR test for their “day two” - with more details to be released.

“Eligible fully vaccinated passengers and those with an approved vaccine from a select group of non-red countries will be able to replace their day 2 test with a cheaper lateral flow test, reducing the cost of tests on arrival into England,” reads a statement from the Department for Transport.

Related
Thrillist

The CDC Just Added These 3 Countries to Its ‘Avoid Travel’ List

The pandemic shows no sign of slowing down, especially in nations where access to the vaccine is more limited than in the United States. You should continue to keep that in mind as you approach any travel plans right now and for the next several months. Some destinations are safer to visit than others.
TRAVEL
Daily Mirror

UK travel update: Experts predict next changes to holiday green and red lists

The UK government is expected to give its next travel update tomorrow (September 16) with changes expected to affect the green, amber and red lists. Meanwhile, the current Covid travel rules will be torn up as a new scheme will be announced by October 1, the Health Secretary announced this week. Officials are expected to formally review the use of the traffic lights system.
TRAVEL
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers are set to change significantly during October, after the latest round of red list adjustments. The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, called the changes “a proportionate updated structure that reflects the new landscape”.For travellers regarded as fully vaccinated, the testing regime for arrivals to England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will become easier. But the government in Wales has not yet agreed to fall into line on changes.From 4 October, the UK’s “traffic light” system that has applied since May 2021 will officially be ditched. But The Independent believes that it is appropriate to...
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

Sydney businesses are already announcing when they'll be reopening next month

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has been clear that NSW is preparing to reopen once the target of 70 per cent double vaccinated has been met, but there has been no official date put on that milestone. We’ll get there when we get there. That hasn’t stopped several of Sydney’s major attractions...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Tesco warns Government of panic buying fears amid driver shortfall

Tesco has warned the Government that it has a shortfall of 800 drivers and is concerned about panic buying in the run up to Christmas if the nationwide HGV crisis is not addressed.The UK’s largest supermarket also called on the Government to temporarily make it easier to bring in workers from abroad to ease the issue.The warning, which was first reported by ITV News came in a meeting organised by the Cabinet Office last Thursday.Our concern is that the pictures of empty shelves will get ten times worse by Christmas and then we’ll get panic-buying.Andrew Woolfenden, TescoAndrew Woolfenden, Tesco’s...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Travellers should buy lateral flow tests from Lidl, says Grant Shapps

Lateral flow tests from discount supermarkets will help to save money for British travellers returning from abroad, the transport secretary has said.Grant Shapps said this week that England’s requirement for the post-arrival test to be a PCR will be downgraded at some time in October. Vaccinated returning holidaymakers and inbound tourists whose jabs are recognised by the UK will be able to take a cheaper and faster lateral flow test.Speaking on Sky News, Mr Shapps told Kay Burley: “I noticed actually in Ireland that Lidl came along with a pack that they’re selling in their stores in the republic there...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Don't panic… but don't go lower than a quarter of a tank! Warning for drivers as ministers 'prepare for the worst' amid Winter of Discontent fears with BP saying fuel rationing is on the way and growing calls for the ARMY to step in

Downing Street today signalled it is bracing for a 'winter of discontent' after BP was forced to ration fuel and shut stations, supermarkets warned of food shortages and more energy firms went bust amid rising gas prices. The Petrol Retailers Association warned drivers to 'keep a quarter of a tank'...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Drive for Britain! UK scrambles for truckers amid supply woe

In Britain this is the season of shortages: Milkshakes were off the menu for weeks at McDonald's, chicken has been in short supply at KFC some gas stations have run out of fuel and there are gaps on supermarket shelves. The problems have several causes, but one stands out: There just aren’t enough truck drivers. The U.K. is short tens of thousands of drivers, as factors including Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic converge to create a supply-chain crunch.With the industry raising the specter of Christmas shortages of turkeys and toys, the government is scrambling to lure more...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Northern Ireland joins England in scrapping pre-departure travel tests from October

Northern Ireland’s Executive has announced that the country will scrap the requirement for a pre-departure Covid test or “test to fly” from 4 October.In a statement, a spokesperson for the Executive said: “On international travel, we have decided to remove the requirement for pre-departure testing for fully vaccinated arrivals from non-red list countries. This will come into force at 4am on October 4.”Scotland’s government also announced this afternoon that the country will follow suit with the UK government’s plans on scrapping “test to fly”.“The new proposals make clear pre-departure tests will no longer be a requirement. We also intend to...
TRAVEL
The Independent

‘The kingdom of empty shelves’: European newspapers blame Brexit for UK supply chain crisis

Britain’s growing fuel and supply chain crisis – which has seen petrol stations closed, empty restaurants and supermarket shelves and the government forced to subsidise carbon dioxide production – has provoked significant comment in European newspapers.While the government has insisted the problems are largely caused by the pandemic, much of the media on the continent is pointing the finger at Brexit.The front page of the French outlet Liberation featured a finished roll of toilet paper with the final sheet emblazoned with “Brexit”, above the headline “The future that failed to deliver”.“Labour shortages, disrupted logistics chains, missing products, departures of...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Government refuses to halt post-Brexit Faroes trade deal despite whale and dolphin massacres

The government has refused to suspend a free-trade deal with the Faroe Islands over whale and dolphin massacres, in defiance of calls from conservationists.Hunters caused widespread outrage last week when they wiped out a super-pod of 1,428 dolphins – thought to be the worst bloodbath of the mammals in the islands’ history.Just 10 days later, they responded to the global revulsion by slaughtering 53 pilot whales only a few miles from the first massacre.Wildlife campaigner Dominic Dyer has called for ministers to suspend the £580m post-Brexit agreement that the government agreed with the Faroe Islands in 2019 “until the slaughter...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Frustrated customers fight on Esso forecourt amid UK fuel crisis

Shocking footage shows the moment a massive brawl breaks out as frustrated customers fight on Esso forecourt amid UK fuel crisis. The brawl is believed to have started over fuel with the parents scuffling on the car bonnet and the younger boys fighting on the floor. After the scrap, the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

When Grant Shapps says everything’s under control, we know it’s time to worry

When Grant Shapps tries to reassure us that everything is under control, we know it’s time to be concerned. It has been on his watch that the UK has effectively banned inbound travel on the grounds of protecting the UK from importing Covid from countries with much lower infection rates than our own. And it is on his watch that the HGV driver testing regime has failed to keep up with a demand that should have been entirely predictable.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

UK to offer 10,500 post-Brexit visas to counter growing worker crisis

Britain will issue up to 10,500 temporary work visas to lorry drivers and poultry workers to ease chronic staff shortages, the government announced Saturday, in a U-turn on post-Brexit immigration policy. The short-term visas, to run from next month until late December, come as ministers grapple with a huge shortfall in drivers and some other key workers that has hit fuel supplies and additional industries. A tanker drivers shortage has caused large queues at petrol stations in recent days, as people ignore government pleas not to panic-buy fuel after some garages closed due to the lack of deliveries. The decision to expand the critical worker visa scheme is a reversal by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government had tightened post-Brexit immigration rules insisting that Britain's reliance on foreign labour must end.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

PSNGR1 announces $13m. in funding and unveils groundbreaking updates to its next-generation travel platform

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – PSNGR1 who is overhauling the travel industry at large, announces the launch of game-changing updates to its innovative platform. The first of its kind, PSNGR1 is an industry inclusive platform that allows users to book both corporate and leisure travel in one profile and interface. It enables corporations to sign up and connect with their preferred TMC (Travel Management Company), all in a matter of minutes – not the standard 4–6-week onboarding timeline offered by existing corporate travel solutions. PSNGR1 was founded pre-pandemic by travel-industry veteran CEO Christopher Moss and was bolstered by a $13 million funding round closed in May. Today the company unveils platform updates that will reinvigorate a notoriously cumbersome pillar of the travel industry.
TRAVEL
The Independent

How the desert landscape is being brought back into balance

The Royal Commission for AlUla’s (RCU) ambitious plan to restore the endangered Arabian leopards’ natural habitat in north-west Saudi Arabia is underway. Once the habitat has sufficiently recovered, Arabian leopards can be reintroduced into the wild – but a lot of work needs to be done before that happens. But...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

