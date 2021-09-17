CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lawrence County, NY

St. Lawrence University postpones Laurentian Weekend alumni activities due to COVID

By Isabella Colello
informnny.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some planned activities for St. Lawrence University’s Laurentian Weekend have been postponed and canceled. St. Lawrence University Vice President and Dean of Student Life Hagi Bradley announced this week that the university has made modifications to its annual Laurentian Weekend. According to Bradley, alterations have been made due to the recent surge of positive COVID-19 cases among students.

Saint Lawrence County, NY
Coronavirus
Saint Lawrence County, NY
Health
County
Saint Lawrence County, NY
City
Canton, NY
