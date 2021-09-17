St. Lawrence University postpones Laurentian Weekend alumni activities due to COVID
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some planned activities for St. Lawrence University’s Laurentian Weekend have been postponed and canceled. St. Lawrence University Vice President and Dean of Student Life Hagi Bradley announced this week that the university has made modifications to its annual Laurentian Weekend. According to Bradley, alterations have been made due to the recent surge of positive COVID-19 cases among students.www.informnny.com
