‘Masculine Anxiety' Is a Problem in American Workplaces. Here's One Expert's Plan to Fix It

We’re not going to sugarcoat it: Trying to help a friend or family member who struggles with anxiety can be really tricky. Especially if you’re not a super anxious person, navigating what to say (and what not to say) is kind of awkward. You want to help, of course, but you have no idea how (you aren’t a therapist, after all). That’s why we checked in with four experts in the mental health field for their tips on how to help someone with anxiety, from listening compassionately to not putting pressure on yourself to fix your loved one’s issues.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO