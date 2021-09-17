Thailand Covid: Idle taxis used to grow food for out-of-work drivers

Bangkok’s Ratchapruk and Bovorn Taxi cooperatives joined forces and transformed the roofs of their currently unused cabs (idled because of a lack of demand during the pandemic) as vegetable gardens. With “black plastic garbage bags stretched across bamboo frames” as the garden bed, the plots are growing everything from string beans to cucumbers and tomatoes. But this installation is also a statement, as the cooperatives only have 500 cars in use around the city right now, with 2,500 sitting idle—a massive hit to their business and employees. As Thapakorn Assawalertkul says, “The vegetable garden is both an act of protest and a way to feed my staff during this tough time. Thailand went through political turmoil for many years, and a great flood in 2011, but business was never this terrible.” Read more at the Associated Press.

ASIA ・ 10 DAYS AGO