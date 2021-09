WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County joined San Francisco and Berkeley Wednesday in requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test at the door to step inside certain businesses. The order applies to businesses where people remove face coverings to eat or drink indoors, such as restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. It also applies to all indoor fitness facilities, including gyms, yoga and dance studios. All workers in the businesses affected by the health order will need to present proof of vaccination or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing starting November 1. “This order is necessary now to save lives,...

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO