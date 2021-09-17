Inclusion and diversity go together for Hispanics and Latinos in Poconos | Moving Mountains
Latin Fest on Sunday, September 19, opens Hispanic Heritage Month here in the Pocono Mountains. The festivities are slated for noon to dusk at East Stroudsburg University, transforming Old Rugby Field into a slice of Latin America. Solidified by its affiliation with FLECHA and supported anew by ESU, Latin Fest offers all Poconovians the food, music and performance of the rich cultures of Spain and 21 Latin American nations.www.poconorecord.com
