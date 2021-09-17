CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impressive Start for the 2021 Eagles – Are you excited?

By Billy Schweim
 9 days ago
The Philadelphia Eagles got off to an impressive start for the 2021 NFL season with a victory over the Atlanta Falcons 32-6 last Sunday. The Eagles coaching staff had a good game plan and with the exception of 14 penalties for 89 yards (as a result of the starters not playing much in the preseason - tune into Saturday's show and I'll explain more), the Eagles offense looked good. Quarterback Jalen Hurts had a great game going 27 of 35 Passing for 265 yards with three Touchdowns and a QB rating of 126.4. But the biggest reason for the success of the offense was the fact that they didn’t turn the ball over! The Defense kept the anemic Atlanta Falcons offense in check even though they gave up 124 yards on the ground. The Birds Defense buckled down in the second half and shut out the Falcons. Eagles Nation will be ready for Sunday’s home opener at Lincoln Financial Field against the San Francisco 49ers! I will be headed to the game on Sunday to support the 1-0 Eagles!!

Newport Plain Talk

Eagles seek fresh start after open date

After a week off following a trying first four weeks of the season, the Cosby Eagles are set to hit the road for the fourth time this season. The Eagles were last in action in week four, which resulted in a 20-0 defeat on the road at Red Boiling Springs. The result of that outing still stings for a Cosby team looking to find a spark as the midway point of the season looms.
NFL
NJ.com

How Eagles’ Jordan Mailata ‘cheated’ his way into Jeff Stoutland’s good graces as a prospect | Why their relationship has grown immensely since

PHILADELPHIA -- When Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland first met Jordan Mailata in 2018 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, he tried to teach the then-NFL hopeful a thing or two about blocking in the classroom. Mailata, a 6-foot-8, 346-pound Australian rugby player, had never played football before, so his head was spinning during Stoutland’s tutoring session.
NFL
FOX Sports

By The Numbers: NFL season rolls into Week 2 after exciting start

NEW YORK GIANTS (0-1) at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (0-1, -3) 8:20 p.m. ET – Thursday Night Football on NFL Network. Matchup: The Giants have won five straight games against Washington. 5: The Giants are seeking to avoid their fifth consecutive 0-2 start to a season. 3: The Giants are 3-13...
NFL
Eagles Place Zach Ertz on COVID-19 List

The Eagles have placed tight end Zach Ertz, on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. A corresponding move has yet to be announced by the organization, but this doesn't rule Ertz out for the game this Monday night against the Cowboys. Ertz has either tested positive for COVID-19 or has been in close contact with an infected person.
NFL
3 Up and 3 Down From Eagles Home Opening Loss to 49ers

After the Philadelphia Eagles opened the 2021 season with an impressive win on the road against Atlanta, they came back down to earth in a Week 2 loss to San Francisco.. Eagles, Sirianni come up short vs 49ers | Grayson's Grades. A week after tossing three touchdowns, quarterback Jalen Hurts...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Get Big Lift On Defense For Monday’s Game

This week has been filled with bad news for the Dallas Cowboys, as they have already ruled out defensive end Dorance Armstrong and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins for Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. On Thursday afternoon, though, they finally received some positive news. Dallas has officially activated defensive...
NFL
