Impressive Start for the 2021 Eagles – Are you excited?

The Philadelphia Eagles got off to an impressive start for the 2021 NFL season with a victory over the Atlanta Falcons 32-6 last Sunday. The Eagles coaching staff had a good game plan and with the exception of 14 penalties for 89 yards (as a result of the starters not playing much in the preseason - tune into Saturday's show and I'll explain more), the Eagles offense looked good. Quarterback Jalen Hurts had a great game going 27 of 35 Passing for 265 yards with three Touchdowns and a QB rating of 126.4. But the biggest reason for the success of the offense was the fact that they didn’t turn the ball over! The Defense kept the anemic Atlanta Falcons offense in check even though they gave up 124 yards on the ground. The Birds Defense buckled down in the second half and shut out the Falcons. Eagles Nation will be ready for Sunday’s home opener at Lincoln Financial Field against the San Francisco 49ers! I will be headed to the game on Sunday to support the 1-0 Eagles!!