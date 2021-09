NORTHAMPTON — Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday to narrow the field of candidates in the race to find the city’s next mayor. The top two finishers in the preliminary election will square off in the municipal election on Nov. 2, with the winner going on to succeed David Narkewicz. Elected in 2011, Narkewicz has been reelected twice. He announced in January that he would not seek reelection.

NORTHAMPTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO