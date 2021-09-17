CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clive Sinclair, an inventor who helped popularize personal computers, dies at 81

By Scottie Andrew, CNN
 9 days ago
(CNN) — Before computers were a staple of workplaces, schools, libraries and many homes, they were bulky, expensive and a luxury many couldn't afford. Enter Clive Sinclair. The British inventor's first personal computer, the ZX80, was a slim steal at $200. The invention and its more advanced successors helped bring computing to the masses (and inspired a generation of programmers to create inventive computer games).

ab-gaming.com

Sir Clive Sinclair has died at the age of 81

It was reported yesterday that famed technology inventor, Sir Clive Sinclair had died at the age of 81 from cancer. Depending on where you live in the world, that name may or may not have some significance. For U.K based gamers who grew up in the 1980’s, Sinclair home computers may well have been your first experience of video games at home.
JAPAN
adafruit.com

Home computing pioneer Sir Clive Sinclair passes at age 81 #VintageComputing

Sir Clive Sinclair, the inventor and entrepreneur who was instrumental in bringing home computers to the masses, has passed away today at the age of 81. Sinclair invented the pocket calculator but was best known for popularizing the home computer, bringing it to British high-street stores at relatively affordable prices.
COMPUTERS
Telegraph

Sir Clive Sinclair, inventor of an early pocket calculator who transformed the home-computing market but came unstuck with the infamous C5 – obituary

Sir Clive Sinclair, the inventor, who has died aged 81, achieved major early advances in personal computing but will also be remembered for the spectacular failure of his one-person electric vehicle, the C5. He had been fascinated by the possibilities of microelectronics and industrial design since his boyhood, and his...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Home computing icon Clive Sinclair, the man behind the ZX Spectrum, has died

Clive Sinclair, a home computing luminary who pioneered the pocket calculator and created the iconic ZX Spectrum computer, has died at the age of 81. Sinclair passed away Thursday at home in London. Despite his having cancer for more than a decade, he was still tinkering with inventions until the end, his daughter Belinda Sinclair told the BBC.
TECHNOLOGY
Satya Nadella
Elon Musk
Clive Sinclair
Horace
inputmag.com

Remembering Clive Sinclair, trailblazer of the home computer

Clive Sinclair, the English inventor best known for helping to popularize home computing systems, died on September 16 after battling a cancer-related illness for more than a decade. Sinclair created the first pocketable electronic calculator in 1972 and his company Sinclair Radionics was one of the first to produce home computers.
COMPUTERS
Fast Company

The prescient, quirky legacy of U.K. gadget inventor Clive Sinclair

A digital watch that kept poor time and might explode. A keyboard that felt like typing on a corpse. A three-wheeled electric “car” that couldn’t power its way uphill. No successful products for nearly four decades. Why do the British remember inventor Clive Sinclair so fondly? His legendary, affordable personal computers—and his ability to see the future, if not grasp it.
INDIA
#Personal Computers#Computer Programmers#Computer Games#British#The Independent#Guardian#The Black Watch#Old Computers#The Zx Spectrum#Amstrad#Sinclair Research#Zx
