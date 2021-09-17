Clive Sinclair, an inventor who helped popularize personal computers, dies at 81

For critics outside the orbit of fallen US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes, her pledges of a medical revolution reeked of quackery. But the faith of close backers -- from a future Pentagon chief to a lab scientist -- was very real. "I thought it was going to be the next Apple," Adam Rosendorff, one-time laboratory head at Holmes's now-defunct blood testing startup Theranos said at her Silicon Valley fraud trial on Friday. As the third week of her prosecution closed in a San Jose, California court, jurors have now heard repeatedly for themselves how Holmes's presence and saleswomanship of a miraculous idea proved too seductive to her believers. Today, she faces decades in prison if convicted of swindling investors with machines thatdid not work, but in 2003 at age 19, Holmes founded Theranos with the promise of a bewildering range of analyses on just a few blood drops.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO