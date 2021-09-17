Food Network Star Molly Yeh Pregnant With Her 2nd Baby — Congrats

Shutterstock

Molly Yeh is cooking up something good — baby number 2! The Food Network star revealed she was expecting while filming season 9 of her show.

In addition to expecting the ninth season of her Food Network show, Girl Meets Farm, chef Molly Yeh will also be expecting her second baby! The 32-year-old Chicago-born turned Minnesota-North Dakota transplant announced that she is pregnant with her second child with her farmer husband, Nick Hagen. “I knew I was pregnant when I got the strongest craving for grilled shrimp one morning,” she told People in an exclusive interview. “That quickly subsided, and for the rest of my first trimester I could barely stomach anything that wasn’t carbs and cheese. (Having Bernie was great for this phase because I could just pretend that all of the boxed mac and cheese that we consumed was for her).”

Molly and Nick welcomed their first daughter, Bernadette Rosemary Yeh Hagen, on March 30, 2019, and little “Bernie,” as she’s nicknamed, is a frequent adorable guest on Molly’s Food Network series. “Bernie is already training to be a big sister with her Cabbage Patch doll, and she’s doing great! She keeps suggesting that we name the new baby Bernie, so we’re still working on names,” the Molly on the Range author said. She also added that filming the ninth season of Girl Meets Farm while pregnant has been “awesome,” especially “now that the first trimester nausea has subsided, everything just tastes better.”

The Julliard School grad took to Instagram to announce her exciting news, with an extra sweet photo! Molly showed off her growing bump alongside a homemade chocolate swirling babka bread, that mimicked the look of a sonogram. “well i was gonna post a sonogram pic but this babka cross section looked just as cool and is probably just as accurate?” she wrote. “which is me telling you that… we’ve got another human on the way!!! due February!”

The big reveal comes just before the new season of Girl Meets Farm, which premieres on Sunday, Sept. 19 (11 a.m. ET) on Food Network.