West Ham without Michail Antonio for Manchester United’s visit

Michail Antonio is suspended (Kieran Cleeves/PA) (PA Wire)

West Ham will be without Michail Antonio for the visit of Manchester United.

The striker is suspended following his red card at Southampton last weekend so Jarrod Bowen could move into a central attacking role.

Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna and Said Benrahma should return after being rested for Thursday’s Europa League win against Dinamo Zagreb.

Edinson Cavani will miss out again for Manchester United as he continues to battle a muscle strain.

The Uruguay striker could return to main first-team training next week, but will definitely miss the West Ham trip.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is free to feature as his Champions League suspension does not extend to the Premier League.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Areola, Fredericks, Dawson, Diop, Johnson, Masuaku, Noble, Kral, Yarmolenko, Randolph.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Van De Beek, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo, Heaton, Bailly, Varane, Dalot, Matic, Mata, Lingard, Greenwood, Martial.