Breathtaking New Trailer for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story—Plus More in News Briefs

Disney+ just announced a spooktacular streaming lineup for October!. On the originals front, LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales will kick things off on October 1, followed by the six-part docuseries Among the Stars on October 6, the Halloween special Muppets Haunted Mansion on October 8, and the anthology series Just Beyond on October 13. Throughout the month, new episodes of Disney Insider, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., and Marvel Studios: Assembled will debut on a weekly basis. Mark your calendars for the season finales of Turner & Hooch and What If…? on October 6 and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life on October 13. Additional titles joining the Disney+ library include Alvin and the Chipmunks, Black Widow, Impact with Gal Gadot (Season 1), and Rookie of the Year, to name just a few.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO