CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Breathtaking New Trailer for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story—Plus More in News Briefs

d23.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Side Story: Something’s Coming This December…. To paraphrase the great Stephen Sondheim, there’s a film that’s “only just out of reach”—but we now have a fresh trailer to help tide us over…. Earlier this week, The Walt Disney Company released a gorgeous new trailer (as well as a new...

d23.com

Comments / 0

Related
film-book.com

WEST SIDE STORY (2021) Movie Trailer 2: A Love Story Blossoms in the Midst of a Gang Feud in Steven Spielberg’s Musical

20th Century Studios has released the second movie trailer for West Side Story (2021). View here the first West Side Story trailer. Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Story stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andres Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James, Maddie Ziegler, Paloma Garcia Lee, and Rita Moreno.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

Something's Coming! Catch Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, Michael Faist & More in New West Side Story Trailer

Rachel Zegler as Maria in "West Side Story" Something's coming, something big! The release of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake, which was delayed from its original 2020 premiere date to December 10, is getting closer and now there is a fresh trailer. Featuring newcomer Rachel Zegler as Maria, the trailer shows off Tony nominee Ariana Debose as Anita, Tony winner David Alvarez as Bernardo, Tony nominee Michael Faist as Riff, Rita Moreno as Valentina and Ansel Elgort as Tony. As previously reported, this new version features a screenplay by Tony Kushner with choreography by Justin Peck and is expected to hew more closely to the original musical than the 1961 film. Watch the new trailer below!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Ansel Elgort
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Tony Kushner
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Stephen Sondheim
GeekTyrant

WEST SIDE STORY Lyricist and Broadway Legend Stephen Sondheim Says He Prefers Spielberg's Remake to the Original

Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist of renowned musicals including West Side Story, Gypsy, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Sweeney Todd, and Into the Woods, among others, has given his opinion on the remake of the 1961 film version of West Side Story. This new version, headed our way this December, was directed by another legend, Steven Spielberg, and Sondheim was able to see the film ahead of its release.
MOVIES
PennLive.com

Following the success of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ Disney will release the rest of its 2021 movies in theaters: Here’s what’s coming

Christopher Palmeri Bloomberg News (TNS) Walt Disney Co. gave theater owners some much-needed good news: The rest of its 2021 film releases will get exclusive runs in cinemas before becoming available for home viewing. One of the biggest will be “Eternals,” a new Marvel superhero movie from Oscar-winning director Chloe...
MOVIES
d23.com

D23 Inside Disney Episode 106 | Bobby Moynihan on Star Wars: Visions

D23 Inside Disney Episode 106 | Bobby Moynihan on Star Wars: Visions. Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Spotify Stitcher TuneIn. Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 36:17. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn. Disney+ Day—with new content and experiences—just announced; Marvel Studios’...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#The Walt Disney Company#Academy Award#Tony Award#Peabody Awards#West Side Story#The Royal Wedding#Royal Albert Hall#Fxx#Walt Disney World#Steakhouse 71#Flat Iron Steak#Florida Red Snapper
d23.com

Darling Dogs Celebrate the Blu-ray Release of Disney’s Cruella

To celebrate the Blu-ray release of Disney’s Cruella, we partnered with some of the cutest (and furriest) fans of the Queen of Mean. These cute canines sure know how to impress, darling! Watch the video to spot dozens of dogs (and a few of their “pets”) dressing up as one of cinema’s most notorious—and notoriously fashionable—villains, then add Disney’s Cruella to your collection on Blu-ray and Digital. Learn more now at Disney Movie Insiders.
BEAUTY & FASHION
d23.com

Everything New You Can Stream on Disney+ in October 2021

Disney+ just announced a spooktacular streaming lineup for October!. On the originals front, LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales will kick things off on October 1, followed by the six-part docuseries Among the Stars on October 6, the Halloween special Muppets Haunted Mansion on October 8, and the anthology series Just Beyond on October 13. Throughout the month, new episodes of Disney Insider, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., and Marvel Studios: Assembled will debut on a weekly basis. Mark your calendars for the season finales of Turner & Hooch and What If…? on October 6 and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life on October 13. Additional titles joining the Disney+ library include Alvin and the Chipmunks, Black Widow, Impact with Gal Gadot (Season 1), and Rookie of the Year, to name just a few.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Disneyland
IndieWire

Academy Motion Picture Museum Preview: Don’t Call It the Death Star!

“It is so shiny and new and enormous!” said actress Anna Kendrick at the September 22 Academy Museum of Motion Pictures press conference — the museum’s final pre-opening press conference after financing shortfalls, earthquake retrofitting, leadership do-overs, and a pandemic lockdown — before the museum opens its doors September 30, nearly four years after its originally scheduled (and wildly optimistic) opening date. Speaking in the round red-plush David Geffen Theater, which the Academy Museum hopes will attract multiple glitzy studio premieres (even if the bathrooms are all the way across a glass footbridge), Kendrick continued: “And it’s crammed with about 125...
MUSEUMS
Deadline

New On Disney+ For October: Daily Schedule Of Movies, TV & Originals

The Disney+ schedule for October 2021 is packed with programming from the Disney mothership, Pixar, Marvel, the Star Wars universe, National Geographic and more. The streamer will make Marvel’s Black Widow available to all subscribers at no additional cost on October 6. For kids, Muppets Haunted Mansion premieres on October 8 and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales drops October 1. Season finales in October include those for Turner & Hooch, What If…? and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life. See below for the full Disney+ schedule for October. October 1 Alvin And The Chipmunks Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip Just Roll With It: You...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Sets Paramount Plus and Theatrical Release on Nov. 10

After delaying its initial release, Paramount Pictures announced that the live-action “Clifford the Big Red Dog” will open both in theaters and on Paramount Plus on Nov. 10. Based on the children’s book series written by Norman Bridwell, the film will follow middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) who meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) and is given a little, red puppy only to wake up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure...
MOVIES
d23.com

5 Fantastic Things to Watch This Weekend

Get ready for a good cry, because The Fault in Our Stars is returning to the Disney+ library this weekend. Also on Friday, the streaming service will debut A Spark Story, chronicling Pixar’s SparkShorts filmmaking process. On Sunday, two fan-favorite competition series, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Supermarket Sweep, return for new seasons on ABC. That same day, ABC News Live, FX, and ABC will air highlights from the Global Citizen Festival.
MOVIES
MIX 108

Netflix Unveils Horror Lineup For Halloween 2021

It’s officially September. Kids are back in school, the leaves are changing color, and every product at the grocery store comes in a pumpkin spice varietal. That means it is almost time for Halloween — and that means the streaming services are starting to lure horror fans with exclusive horror films and television shows.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

As CBS and Paramount Plus Expand and Split This Year’s Tony Awards, Execs and Producers Explain Why

As the Tony Awards return Sunday for the first time in more than two years, CBS and White Cherry Entertainment’s Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss faced a challenging task: How to hand out awards, celebrate the best in recent theater and — perhaps most crucially — hammer home the fact that Broadway is back and open for business. One result: Taking advantage of multiple platforms in the ViacomCBS universe by expanding the show to four hours (from its normal three hours on CBS) — but splitting time between Paramount Plus and CBS. Dubbed “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back,” the show...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 66 based on 18 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy