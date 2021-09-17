Howard County Recreation Project to Receive $1 Million in COVID-Relief Funding
A Howard County recreational project is getting a $1 million boost thanks to COVID-relief funding. The Iowa Transportation Commission this week approved $5 million in total funding for six COVID-19 Relief Recreational Trails Program projects. The funding was available to cities, counties, state and federal agencies, and non-profit organizations through an application-based program for recreational trail construction, maintenance, and development projects.951thebull.com
