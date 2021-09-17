Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Chickasaw County Identified

Authorities have identified a Nashua man as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Chickasaw County Wednesday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the collision occurred just west of Fredericksburg shortly before 3 p.m. A Hyundai Accent driven by 68-year-old Thomas Kolodjiez was turning off Highway 63 at the Highway 18 exit, but failed to yield at the stop sign and was struck broadside by a KW semi-tractor driven by 50-year-old Jason Woodring of Fredericksburg that was eastbound on 18. Kolodjiez died from his injuries suffered in the wreck.