Stephen O’Donnell back for Motherwell’s trip to play the champions

Motherwell’s Stephen O’Donnell is back (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

Motherwell have captain Stephen O’Donnell available for Sunday’s game against Rangers after missing four matches through illness and injury.

The right-back was not risked against Aberdeen last week after going off with a calf strain while playing in Scotland’s victory over Austria.

Left-back Jake Carroll is suspended for the Steelmen and will miss the cinch Premiership clash.

Rangers winger Ryan Kent is out of the Ibrox encounter.

The Gers attacker picked up a hamstring injury in the home 2-0 Europa League defeat by Lyon on Thursday night and requires a scan.

Striker Alfredo Morelos is a doubt with a hamstring problem, defender Filip Helander is out with a knee injury, along with other long-term absentees Ryan Jack (calf) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue).