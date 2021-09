Climavision has been doubling down on its hiring efforts as the company fine tunes its global weather prediction model ahead of its national radar network rollout. The new Louisville-based company, which has been developing a weather services and intelligence platform powered by a private network of high-resolution radars, GPS-RO data and proprietary software, made its grand entrance in June with a $100 million private equity investment from The Rise Fund. Since, Climavision has recruited a string of experienced technologists and scientists to join both its executive and non-executive teams.

