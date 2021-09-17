CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An NFL agent estimates that 10% to 15% of players have a fake vaccine card

By Kelly McLaughlin
Insider
Insider
 9 days ago
  • An NFL agent told The Defector that he believes that 10 to 15% of players have a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.
  • He said he made his estimate after speaking with players in the league.
  • Two other agents also told The Defector they had heard of players seeking fake vaccine cards.

An NFL agent says he believes that 10 to 15% of players have a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.

The agent told The Defector that he made his estimate after speaking with players in the league.

"I think it is a lot more common than people realize," he said. "Look, you're talking about the NFL. These guys do anything they can to fudge a weed test or a PED test."

Two other agents also told the Defector that they had heard of players seeking fake vaccine cards as well.

An NFL spokesperson told the Defector that teams are told to check players' cards, and previously said that use of fake cards would be "reviewed under the personal conduct policy and subject the individual to discipline."

So far the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Las Vegas Raiders have said 100% of their players have gotten vaccinated.

The league's vaccination rate, meanwhile, is currently at 93.5%, CBS News reported earlier this week, citing an NFL report.

The NFL did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

