MT. LEBANON — Firefighters battled a large fire in Mount Lebanon.

The call came in around 1 p.m. Friday for a house on fire in the 700 block of Scott Road.

Chopper 11 is over the scene and can see smoke billowing from home.

Mount Lebanon fire officials are asking folks to avoid the area.

