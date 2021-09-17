CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin And Hailey’s Met Gala Run-In With Camila And Shawn Was Very Chill, Actually

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt feels like decades have passed since Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin attended the Met Gala together in 2018. After all, Baldwin married Bieber the same year, and they’re still going strong. Mendes, meanwhile, celebrated his two-year anniversary with Camila Cabello in July 2021. But just three years later, the two couples reunited at the Met Gala on Sept. 13 and had a very normal, civil interaction that, naturally, went viral on TikTok, with many fans dubbing it “awkward” and difficult to watch.

