CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Del Valle, TX

Circuit of the Americas hosts vaccination event Sunday for Del Valle residents

Austin American-Statesman
 9 days ago

The Circuit of the Americas is partnering with the Del Valle Community Coalition to host a free vaccination event from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday. at the Circuit of the Americas. Austin Public Health will be onsite at 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd. to offer free vaccines to Del Valle residents ages 12 and older with no ID, insurance or appointment required. The event will include free food, beverages, live music and amusement park rides.

www.statesman.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

JOPLIN, Mont. — Federal officials sent a team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board to the site of an Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The westbound Empire Builder was en route to Seattle from Chicago, with two...
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Vaccines
Del Valle, TX
Health
Austin, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Health
Round Rock, TX
Government
City
Georgetown, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
City
Round Rock, TX
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Del Valle, TX
Round Rock, TX
Health
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Southeast Austin Free#Austin Public Health#9201 Circuit#Javier Jara Music#Ne Inner Loop#Texas Red Entertainment#Wise Counsel Wealth#Rock Gardening#Williamson Agrilife Org
The Hill

Democrats urge Biden to go all in with agenda in limbo

Democrats are urging President Biden to lean way in as the party faces big divides amid a rocky stretch, with his signature legislative item at stake. The calls for Biden to act as the party’s unifier-in-chief comes as the president acknowledged that his agenda is at a “stalemate,” amid high-profile fights between not only moderates and progressives but the House and Senate over the scope of the sweeping spending package.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy