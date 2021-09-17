Circuit of the Americas hosts vaccination event Sunday for Del Valle residents
The Circuit of the Americas is partnering with the Del Valle Community Coalition to host a free vaccination event from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday. at the Circuit of the Americas. Austin Public Health will be onsite at 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd. to offer free vaccines to Del Valle residents ages 12 and older with no ID, insurance or appointment required. The event will include free food, beverages, live music and amusement park rides.www.statesman.com
