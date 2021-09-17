CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

6 lions, 3 tigers at the National Zoo are being treated for COVID-19

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Six lions and three tigers at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C. have tested positive for the coronavirus, The Washington Post reports. "Six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers have tested presumptive positive for the virus that causes COVID-19," said zoo officials on Friday. "Last weekend, animal keepers observed decreased appetites, coughing, sneezing, and lethargy in several lions and tigers." The animals' status is being classified as "presumptive positive" while officials await final test results; however, they said they "are certain the big cats are infected and treating them as such," writes the Post.

theweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Otters, chimps and lions to receive Covid shot at Maryland zoo

A zoo in Baltimore is planning to give Covid-19 vaccines a number of its species as a part of a trial.The Maryland Zoo will vaccinate animals that research has shown to be more vulnerable to catching the disease. The zoo has experienced no Covid cases in its animal population, and is making the move as a precaution. “We expect to receive the vaccine in the fall from the animal health company Zoetis, which has developed a vaccine specifically for animals,” said Dr Ellen Bronson, the zoo’s senior director of animal health, conservation, and research, in a statement.Zoetis is an...
ANIMALS
AFP

Coughs and lethargy: Lions, tigers at Washington zoo catch Covid

Six lions and three tigers at the National Zoo in Washington have tested positive for Covid-19 and are undergoing treatment after falling unwell, the zoo said Friday. "Last weekend, animal keepers observed decreased appetites, coughing, sneezing and lethargy" in six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two tigers from Siberia, who all tested positive for Covid in preliminary tests, the zoo said in a statement. Results of tests to confirm the diagnosis are expected in a few days. The sick cats are being treated with anti-inflammatories and anti-nausea medication, as well as antibiotics to ward off pneumonia.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Post

A group of gorillas is being treated for covid. The great apes will soon get their shots, too, zoo says.

Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta are being treated after initial tests showed they were positive for the coronavirus — and the zoo plans to vaccinate them once they recover. A care team recently noticed telltale signs: Several members of the zoo’s western lowland gorilla population were coughing, had runny noses and showed minor changes in their appetites.
ATLANTA, GA
rochesterfirst.com

Nine animals test positive for COVID-19 at Smithsonian’s National Zoo

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The Smithsonian National Zoo reported six African lions, two Amur tigers and a Sumatran tiger tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The zoo says animal keepers noticed a decrease in appetite, sneezing, lethargy and coughing in several lions and tigers last week. It tested fecal samples, which showed presumptive positive test results. It’s been noted that the final results will come within the next few days.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Atlanta zoo treating 13 gorillas for COVID-19

A Georgia zoo is treating 13 western lowland gorillas who have tested positive for COVID-19 after displaying symptoms. Zoo Atlanta employees tested the animals after they suffered from coughing, runny noses and loss of appetite – now known as possible symptoms for the virus. One of the gorillas is Ozzie, who is currently the world’s oldest living male gorilla at the age of 60 years old.
ATLANTA, GA
New York Post

Big cats likely sick with COVID-19 at National Zoo in Washington

Nine big cats at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington have tested “presumptive positive” for COVID-19, the zoo announced on Friday. Six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers are being treated for the virus by zoo staff after displaying symptoms of the virus last week. The animals...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sand Hills Express

National Zoo big cats test presumptively positive for COVID-19

Multiple big cats at the Smithsonian National Zoo have showed symptoms of COVID-19 and have presumptively tested positive for the virus, officials said in a statement Friday. Final test results are expected in upcoming days. Six of the facility’s African lions, two Amur tigers and a Sumatran tiger all returned...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Lions#The Zoo#The National Zoo#Covid#The Washington Post#Smithsonian#Zoetis
Florida Star

VIDEO: Feline Poorly: Lions And Tigers Struck Down With COVID

COVID-19 is a threat to humans and animals alike. Eight animals at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C., are presumed to have tested positive for COVID-19. Six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Siberian tigers are being treated for COVID-19 and under close observation, the zoo said. Final...
ANIMALS
gentside.co.uk

Donkey gets mauled by tigers at a Chinese zoo

A terrible video has emerged showing a live donkey being mauled by a pack of tigers. Filmed in China, the video shows men throwing a live donkey into an enclosure of several tigers. The poor animal, being attacked, is desperately trying to escape. The scene took place in the Yancheng...
ANIMALS
gentside.co.uk

Grizzly bear killed by a mountain goat double its size

A grizzly bear was killed by a mountain goat in a park in British Columbia, Canada. Yoho park officials found the bear slumped near a trail about three weeks ago. According to Parks Canada, a forensic necropsy of a bear showed that it died of wounds inflicted by the mountain goat.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fox4now.com

Rare Twin Elephants Born In Sri Lanka

A mother elephant recently gave birth to twins in Sri Lanka. And that’s much rarer than you’d think. Twenty-four-year-old Surangi, an elephant at the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, gave birth to two healthy male calves on Aug. 31. The first arrived at 4:30 a.m. and the second at 10 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the facility. The father, Pandu, is a fellow resident of the government-run elephant residence.
ANIMALS
wbrz.com

Alexandria zoo mourns the loss of two tigers within a week

Two tigers have died within a week of each other at Alexandria Zoological Park. Officials made the 2nd announcement on their Facebook page this afternoon. On September 14th, they announced their Malayan tiger, Jammu, was euthanized due to age-related issues. Jammu was reportedly the oldest known male Malayan tiger in the United States, at 22 years and four months old. He came to the Alexandria zoo in 2009.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Discovery

Bee Swarm Kills 63 Endangered Penguins

63 penguins were found dead in a national park in Simon’s Town, South Africa. African penguins, which are found along the coast and islands of South Africa, are an endangered species, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)’s red list. The species is already experiencing rapid population declines due to commercial fishing and climate change, putting them at increasing risk of extinction.
ANIMALS
washingtonnewsday.com

At the New Zoo Home, an orphaned Grizzly Bear Cub Befriends a Polar Bear Cub.

At the New Zoo Home, an orphaned Grizzly Bear Cub Befriends a Polar Bear Cub. In Detroit, an orphaned grizzly bear cub from Alaska has found a new home and best friend. Despite the fact that the cubs have already been through so much, fate has brought them together, and they appear to be happier than ever.
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy