6 lions, 3 tigers at the National Zoo are being treated for COVID-19

Six lions and three tigers at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C. have tested positive for the coronavirus, The Washington Post reports. "Six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers have tested presumptive positive for the virus that causes COVID-19," said zoo officials on Friday. "Last weekend, animal keepers observed decreased appetites, coughing, sneezing, and lethargy in several lions and tigers." The animals' status is being classified as "presumptive positive" while officials await final test results; however, they said they "are certain the big cats are infected and treating them as such," writes the Post.