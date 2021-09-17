CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of migrants camp under Texas bridge as FAA bans drone flights recording the chaos

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 9 days ago
FAA bans drone flights at Texas/Mexico border where thousands of migrants are gathered

Thousands of migrants have arrived at the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas, over the past week, with Border Patrol agents struggling to process new arrivals.

A federal source told Fox News that at least 12,500 migrants are now camping under the bridge.

Bill Melugin with Fox News reports most are Haitians.

Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez told the Texas Tribune, “Border patrol is overwhelmed. They just can’t process them fast enough, so there’s a backlog of these individuals underneath the bridge.”

Customs and Border Protection said it is working to send additional agents to the area.

Comments

MaryJane
8d ago

If this were the Republicans in ministration heads would be rolling! However, it never would happen under the Republicans administration because we love our country too much to let illegals in to take over!!

Reply(1)
20
Amaryllis Galatzs
8d ago

America just thinking about this border disaster...l was just thinking is biden and his administration trying to replace us and the people that died from cvd????? it would be a good idea that if they let in what states are they going to invade with all 10,500.00....so at least we can be ready....and what about that cvd vaccine do you have enough of the vaccine to administer to ALL these people especially the ones from Hati with only 20% of Haitians have gotten the vaccine isn't that alone a red flag?????? who knows about the rest of these illegal people who came from different south American countries have cvd and how many are vaccinated?????? this is the biggest revenge thing against President Trump that only evil minds that the democrats posses can have....democrats are not for America they are just out to dominate the United States that 100% the reason they must and will get voted....or taken out.

Reply
8
Julius Krizon
8d ago

soon they will just storm that gate and go different directions! get the national guard ready

Reply
10
 

