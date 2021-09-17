CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

As the US defense budget inches closer to $800 billion, critics say more money doesn't buy what the military really needs

By Christopher Woody
Business Insider
Business Insider
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VNjqC_0bzViw4Y00
The House Armed Services Committee at the start of the markup hearing of the National Defense Authorization Act, September 1, 2021. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
  • The defense budget emerged from the House Armed Services Committee this month with an extra $23.9 billion.
  • That pushes the total in the bill to nearly $778 billion, a 5% increase over what was enacted last year.
  • Democrats and others balked at the increase, arguing more money won't solve US national-security challenges.

The National Defense Authorization Act emerged from the House Armed Services Committee this month with a major addition: $23.9 billion for more weapons, research and development, and maintenance.

The House version of the annual defense budget now totals nearly $778 billion, $738 billion of it for the Pentagon, well above the Biden administration's proposed $753 billion, $715 billion of it for the Pentagon.

Rep. Mike Rogers, the committee's top Republican, added the funds in an amendment adopted by a bipartisan 42-17 vote.

In addition to boosting the total 5% over last year's bill, Rogers said the money authorizes all combatant commanders' unfunded priorities — the "wish lists" submitted alongside budget requests.

"Most importantly, this amendment ensures we have the resources necessary to counter the growing threat from China and other adversaries," Rogers said.

Both chambers must reconcile their versions and then pass a final bill, but the Senate Armed Services Committee already added a similar amount to its version.

The increases aren't unexpected — Republicans and hawkish Democrats criticized Biden's proposal for months — but they come amid growing calls for smaller defense budgets better tailored to the challenges the US faces.

'A blanket increase'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vzyqU_0bzViw4Y00
Rep. Ro Khanna after a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus, January 8, 2020. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

After the war in Afghanistan and other overseas interventions, "it would be logical that we shouldn't have a defense budget that is more than Donald Trump's budget and more than the height of the Cold War," Rep. Ro Khanna told Insider on September 2, hours after voting against advancing the NDAA.

"Progressives already were compromising" on Biden's budget, Khanna said, "but then to have the Republicans add $23.9 billion in addition to that when we have control the House, the Senate, and the presidency, that's just unacceptable."

Khanna and Rep. Sara Jacobs were the only two of the committee's 59 members to vote against advancing the NDAA.

"It's remarkable to me that as we end our long and expensive campaign in Afghanistan, so many are concluding that what we need is more war, more weapons, and billions of dollars more than even what the Pentagon is asking for," Jacobs said during debate on Rogers' amendment.

Jacobs and Khanna both said the NDAA had worthwhile initiatives. Jacobs, who represents part of San Diego, touted measures to support military families. Khanna, who represents Silicon Valley, cited investments in cybersecurity and advanced technology.

"The way we're going to compete with China is doing things that increase our technology lead," Khanna said, citing cybersecurity, space technology, and "the effective use of AI and quantum computing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNY8R_0bzViw4Y00
Naval Base San Diego, January 7, 2021. US Navy/MCS2 Austin Haist

"But to just provide a blanket increase, as $23.9 billion did, without any consideration of all of the sole-source contracts [and] without any consideration of the excessive profits that defense contractors' executives are making is not positioning us to have a strong, modern military," Khanna told Insider.

Giveaways to defense contractors and political concerns, such as supporting programs in a member's district, are often cited as reasons for bloated defense budgets.

The 14 Democrats who supported Rogers' amendment together received at least $135,000 from political action committees representing the 10 biggest defense firms in the first half of 2021, according to Federal Election Commission data cited by The Intercept. (Khanna and Jacobs received nothing from those PACs during that period.)

"I think too often there's this view that if I just help the big corporation in my district and those executives that somehow that will actually help with job creation in the community, and that's not the case," Khanna said.

"A lot of local economies are intertwined with the defense community," Khanna added. "We ought to provide the right economic opportunities [for] those jobs, and there are a lot of ways that we can do that in our military budget ... but that's not what's going on. What's going on is the money is going to these contractors who've got a huge lobbying presence."

Throwing money at the problem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Jjpp_0bzViw4Y00
An Expeditionary Fighting Vehicle at Camp Pendleton in 2010. The EFV was cancelled 2011, after roughly $3 billion was spent on it. US Marine Corps/Sgt. Marcy Sanchez

Committee chairman Rep. Adam Smith, who voted against Rogers' amendment, said during debate on it that "the single most important thing" the Pentagon "needs to do right now is spend its money wisely."

The department should improve its acquisition process and better assess future threats, and an additional $23.9 billion "makes it easier for them to just keep doing what they've been doing," Smith said.

This year's budget process has seen more debate over spending on "legacy systems" and on new platforms. Some older systems remain useful, but Smith criticized continued investment in projects that don't pay off.

"We have too many programs over the course of the last 20 years that we've spent billions of dollars on and gotten nothing for the taxpayer out of it," Smith said. "Simply throwing more money at the problem does not solve it."

That view is shared by some in the Pentagon.

Air Force Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said this week that 3% to 5% annual increases might not be needed if inefficiencies in the budget process were eliminated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQQb9_0bzViw4Y00
US airmen monitor a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III missile at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, March 27, 2015. US Air Force

Buying platforms the military doesn't need and paying contractors when they can't work because the budget isn't passed before the fiscal year starts both increase costs, Hyten said at a Brookings Institution event.

"If we could just get that [budget] stability, if we could make sure we focus our investments on what's required for the threat only, then we can actually do it with $700 billion a year," Hyten said. "If we continue to do it the same way we are, we have to have bigger budgets."

The NDAA faces further debate in the House later in September. Khanna and fellow California Democrat Rep. John Garamendi have already introduced an amendment prohibiting funding for a new nuclear-armed ICBM.

With that and other efforts, Democrats should make the case a better defense doesn't require bigger budgets, Khanna said.

"In politics, you're either making an argument on the offense or you're losing, and I think that Democrats are too defensive about this," Khanna told Insider.

Comments / 7

Related
Daily Mail

Biden administration to send out shutdown guidance TODAY as Democrats scramble to pass stop gap spending measure and raise the debt ceiling as government funding runs out in one week

President Joe Biden's Office of Management and Budget is due to release shutdown guidance Thursday - a week before the government shuts down if Congress doesn't pass a funding bill. OMB's spokesperson Abdullah Hasan told Punchbowl News that 'prudent management requires that the government plan for the possibility of a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Axios

House passes government funding, debt ceiling bill

The House passed a bill on Tuesday to fund the government through early December, along with a measure to raise the debt ceiling through December 2022. Why it matters: The stopgap measure, which needs to be passed to avoid a government shutdown when funding expires on Sept. 30, faces a difficult journey in the Senate where at least ten Republicans would need to vote in favor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Denver

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against President Biden & Vice President Harris

(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Friday, Sept. 24, she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She says the administration failed “to ensure the national security of the United States and its citizens” with regard to the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The congresswoman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says she felt it her duty to introduce the articles due to what she describes as the president giving American-made weapons to and aiding enemies. She also accuses the administration of colluding with the Taliban. Lauren Boebert (credit: CBS) “And let me be...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Garamendi
Person
Donald Trump
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
AFP

Pelosi hints infrastructure delay as US Congress begins huge week

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence a massive infrastructure bill will pass this week but acknowledged it might not get a Monday vote as planned, with fellow Democrats warning critical work remains to meet the party's deadlines. But Pelosi, despite her confidence that the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that has already cleared the Senate with bipartisan support will pass the House of Representatives "this week," hinted at potential quicksand ahead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsOne

Black Americans Are Disproportionately Impacted By High Prescription Drugs Costs. Congressional Action Is A Matter Of Racial Equity

Some Democratic members of Congress are trying to hold up historic economic investments pledged by the Biden Administration, including a provision that could lower the cost of prescription drugs. By obstructing efforts to lower prescription drug prices, these legislators are standing in the way of racial equity. In a December...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Military Budget#National Defense#Defense Contractors#Democrats#House#Pentagon#Republicans#Ndaa#Progressives
Axios

Erdogan says Turkey could buy more Russian defense systems

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told "Face the Nation" on Sunday that Turkey may still purchase a second Russian S-400 air defense system despite U.S. warnings of the potential consequences. Why it matters: The U.S. imposed sanctions on Turkey in December 2020 for its purchase of its first Russian missile...
WORLD
POLITICO

House Budget Dems approve unfinished $3.5T social spending plan

The House Budget Committee approved Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending plan on Saturday night, preparing the measure for floor action even as Democratic leaders struggle to finalize bill text that can pass both chambers. House Budget Democrats approved their $3.5 trillion spending plan in a rare Saturday session, sending more than...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
China
The Atlantic

The Progressives Have Already Won

In an Oval Office meeting with House progressives last week, Joe Biden made a joke about how much had changed in his long career: “I used to be called a moderate,” the president mused. He was, at that moment, trying to mediate a Democratic Party struggle between the left-wing lawmakers sitting before him and the moderates he had hosted a few hours earlier. When the meeting ended, Biden pulled aside Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington State. He thumbed through a folder of papers he was holding. Eventually, Biden handed Jayapal a copy of the speech he delivered to Congress in April, in which he laid out the economic vision he wanted to enact—the ambitious agenda to expand the social safety net over which Democrats are currently haggling.
POTUS
The Atlantic

Democrats’ Free Pass on Immigration Is Over

Throughout the last administration, Department of Homeland Security officials at all levels—from Senate-confirmed power brokers in Washington to rank-and-file agents along the border—often complained that they were facing a double standard: They were doing the same work, using the same methods, as they had under previous presidents, they said, but because their boss was now Donald Trump, the public was quick to assume they were acting out of racism or malice.
IMMIGRATION
Business Insider

Business Insider

239K+
Followers
16K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy