Jones carried the ball five times for nine yards and caught both his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Saints. The Packers couldn't get anything going offensively in the game and had to abandon their ground game in the second half, rendering Jones almost invisible. He didn't even wind up leading Green Bay in rushing, as AJ Dillon scraped together 19 yards on four carries. Jones should be able to shake off this dreadful performance at home in Week 2 while facing a Lions defense he amassed 311 scrimmage yards and three TDs against in two meetings last year.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO