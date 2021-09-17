CITY OF BRENHAM MOVING TO SECURE STATE FUNDING FOR AIRPORT IMPROVEMENTS

The Brenham City Council moved forward in the process of securing state funding for several projects at the Brenham Municipal Airport at its meeting Thursday. The council approved resolutions in connection with grant agreements for an airport master plan and airfield lighting project at the airport. The resolutions are the first step in getting the projects included on the Texas Transportation Commission’s agenda for October 28th in order to dedicate funding for them in TxDOT’s 2022 Fiscal Year budget.