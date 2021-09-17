CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brenham, TX

CITY OF BRENHAM MOVING TO SECURE STATE FUNDING FOR AIRPORT IMPROVEMENTS

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brenham City Council moved forward in the process of securing state funding for several projects at the Brenham Municipal Airport at its meeting Thursday. The council approved resolutions in connection with grant agreements for an airport master plan and airfield lighting project at the airport. The resolutions are the first step in getting the projects included on the Texas Transportation Commission’s agenda for October 28th in order to dedicate funding for them in TxDOT’s 2022 Fiscal Year budget.

kwhi.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

JOPLIN, Mont. — Federal officials sent a team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board to the site of an Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The westbound Empire Builder was en route to Seattle from Chicago, with two...
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Brenham, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Brenham, TX
Brenham, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Bond Fund#Property Taxes#Federal Funds#Signage#The Brenham City Council#American Rescue Plan Act#Mirl#Arpa#Transportation Commission#Mccord Engineering#Public Utilities#Public Services#Bucket Brigade#Txdot
The Hill

Democrats urge Biden to go all in with agenda in limbo

Democrats are urging President Biden to lean way in as the party faces big divides amid a rocky stretch, with his signature legislative item at stake. The calls for Biden to act as the party’s unifier-in-chief comes as the president acknowledged that his agenda is at a “stalemate,” amid high-profile fights between not only moderates and progressives but the House and Senate over the scope of the sweeping spending package.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy