Nextdoor to List on NYSE Following Close of Merger With Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (KVSB)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) ("Coty" or "the Company") today announced a definitive agreement to sell an approximate 9% stake in Wella to KKR in exchange for the redemption of approximately half of KKR’s remaining convertible preferred shares in Coty, reducing its total shareholding in the professional beauty company to approximately 30.6%. The transaction reflects a 50% appreciation in Wella’s value since the closing of Coty’s 60% sale of Wella to KKR in December 2020, coinciding with the re-opening of global hair salons and the positive momentum in the Wella business.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO