Nextdoor to List on NYSE Following Close of Merger With Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (KVSB)
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nextdoor, Inc. and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (Nasdaq: KVSB) a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Khosla Ventures, LLC ("Khosla Ventures"), today announced that they intend to list the Class A common stock of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") upon closing of their proposed business combination transaction.www.streetinsider.com
