One student was killed, eight others were injured, and many others were damaged by the Colorado school shooter’s STEM mass shooting two years ago. There is no hope for Devon Erickson to be released because of his lengthy jail term and life in prison without the ability to apply for parole. On Friday, one of the two Colorado school shooters at a Colorado STEM high school was given a statutory life sentence alone without a chance of parole. Classmate Kendrick Castillo, 20, was shot and killed by Devon Erickson, 20, during a shooting incident at STEM School Highlands Ranch in 2019. Erickson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and 45 other heinous charges. First-degree murder convictions in Colorado carry mandatory life sentences without the possibility of release at any cost. The penalties for many of the other offenses are mandatory and must be served in order.

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO