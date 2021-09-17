CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families recount trauma at sentencing for school shooter

By JAMES ANDERSON
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — A judge on Friday sentenced a former student to life in prison without parole for a 2019 shooting inside a suburban Denver high school that killed one teenager and injured eight others, telling the defendant he had shown no remorse and had failed to help a devastated community understand his actions.

