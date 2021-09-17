Hispanic and Latino Population Largest Group in California
The Hispanic and Latino population are now the largest ethnic group in the state of California. The 2020 census shows that about 39.4% identified themselves as Hispanic and Latino. In the bay area, seven out of nine counties saw an increase in the Hispanic population with Sonoma County seeing a four percent increase between 2010 and 2020. Meanwhile, the Asian population grew in every Bay Area county while the black population declined in 8 of 9 counties and the white population decreased in every county.www.ksro.com
