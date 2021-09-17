CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
400 Gallons of Diesel Fuel Spilled into Bodega Harbor

Cover picture for the articleThe Coast Guard is investigating a diesel fuel spill that happened in the Bodega Harbor. Officials said yesterday that up to 400 gallons of fuel spilled into the harbor late Wednesday night. It happened after crew members on board a docked fishing boat left a pump unattended while transferring fuel from one tank to another. Officials are looking into why the workers were absent when the fuel began spilling over the deck.

