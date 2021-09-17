Dave Matthews Band Brings 2021 Tour To Milwaukee’s Summerfest [Photos/Videos]

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleDave Matthews Band headed to Milwaukee, WI’s American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Wednesday to kick off the third and final weekend of Summerfest 2021. The band served up a mix of tried and true songs that have been getting heavy play throughout the 2021 tour. With the band now whole again following a COVID-imposed switch-up at The Gorge, Matthews, bassist Stefan Lessard, drummer Carter Beauford, guitarist Tim Reynolds, saxophonist Jeff Coffin, trumpeter Rashawn Ross, and keyboardist Buddy Strong gave Milwaukee fans an exciting snapshot of the current state of DMB.

