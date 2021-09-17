Flash Flood Warning issued for George by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-17 12:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: George FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR GEORGE COUNTY At 1232 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lucedale, Crossroads, Evanston, Bexley, Vaughn, Agricola, Merrill, Dale, Benndale, Shipman, Movella and Avent. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0