George County, MS

Flash Flood Warning issued for George by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-17 12:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: George FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR GEORGE COUNTY At 1232 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lucedale, Crossroads, Evanston, Bexley, Vaughn, Agricola, Merrill, Dale, Benndale, Shipman, Movella and Avent. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 13:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 115 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN PENOBSCOT AND HANCOCK COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 12:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-26 12:35:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochise THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Penobscot, Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 11:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Penobscot; Piscataquis THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL PENOBSCOT AND PISCATAQUIS COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 11:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-26 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Dickinson extreme fire danger today The rangeland fire danger index will be in the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme fire danger means that fires start quickly...spread furiously and burn intensely. All fires are potentially serious. All outdoor burning should be avoided in areas with extreme fire danger. Check with local authorities to ensure burning is allowed before starting a planned burn.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Berrien county. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Penobscot by NWS

HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN PENOBSCOT AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 1208 PM EDT, Local law enforcement reported heavy rain and some street flooding across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of around 1/2 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bangor, Old Town, Ellsworth, Bucksport, Dexter, Newport, Blue Hill, Orono, Brewer, Hampden, Hermon, Corinth, Veazie, Dedham, Kenduskeag, Verona Island, Indian Island, Penobscot Township, Grand Falls and East Corinth. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 13:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-26 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST Sunday. * At 910 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Paloma Baragan Wash Hoodoo Wash This includes the following streams and drainages Gravel Wash, Baragan Wash, San Cristobal Wash, Red Raven Wash, Farmers Canal, Hoodoo Wash, Gila River, Mohawk Canal, Tenmile Wash, and Deadman Wash. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Merrill#Dale Benndale
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Yuma by NWS

YUMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Yuma by NWS

YUMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Yuma by NWS

YUMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southern Mono County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Southern Mono County FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN MONO COUNTY * Changes...Extended timing into Tuesday morning. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 274 Southern Mono County. * Winds...Southwest to West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity...10-15% along and east of US-395. 15-20% west of US- 395. * Duration...up to 3 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
MONO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until further notice. * At 1:15 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 7.4 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring will continue through mid week. * Forecast...The river is near crest and will level off and begin to slowly fall tomorrow.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aroostook by NWS

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aroostook by NWS

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Beaverhead National Forest by NWS

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Beaverhead National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 13:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-26 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaverhead National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity may result in critical fire weather conditions. * Winds: Southwest to west winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 10-15 percent.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lake Elevated Wildfire Danger This Afternoon Low relative humidities combined with southwest winds gusting to 30 mph will result in an elevated wildfire danger through this afternoon and possibly into early evening. Exercise increased caution if burning or consider postponing outdoor burning this afternoon. Be aware of any burning restrictions in your area.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 13:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-26 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR DRY BEAVER CREEK AND OTHER WASHES NEAR MCGUIREVILLE IN YAVAPAI COUNTY At 138 PM MST, gauge reports indicated that flash flooding is occurring in Dry Beaver Creek and is expected in other area drainages that flow southward towards McGuireville. Between 1.25 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.3 inches are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding is ongoing. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include McGuireville and mainly rural recreation areas south of the Village of Oak Creek (Big Park). This includes the following highways State Route 179 between mile markers 301 and 304. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Dry Beaver Creek, Beaver Creek, Jacks Canyon south of Sedona and Oak Creek. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lahontan Basin - Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Lahontan Basin - Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties; Northern Washoe County; West Humboldt Basin - Pershing County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA AND WESTERN NEVADA The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Changes...Upgraded the Fire Weather Watch. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Zone 271 Western Lassen, Eastern Plumas, and Eastern Sierra Counties, Fire Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County, Fire Zone 423 West Humboldt Basin in Pershing County, Fire Zone 429 Lahontan Basin including Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties and Fire Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest to West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind prone areas could see gusts up to 50 mph Monday evening. * Humidity...10-15% along and east of US-395. 15-20% west of US- 395. RH will increase Monday evening to near 50%. * Duration...3 to 7 hours of critical conditions Monday afternoon. Gusty winds will last for over 12 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV

