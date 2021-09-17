Flash Flood Warning issued for George by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 13:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-26 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR DRY BEAVER CREEK AND OTHER WASHES NEAR MCGUIREVILLE IN YAVAPAI COUNTY At 138 PM MST, gauge reports indicated that flash flooding is occurring in Dry Beaver Creek and is expected in other area drainages that flow southward towards McGuireville. Between 1.25 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.3 inches are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding is ongoing. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include McGuireville and mainly rural recreation areas south of the Village of Oak Creek (Big Park). This includes the following highways State Route 179 between mile markers 301 and 304. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Dry Beaver Creek, Beaver Creek, Jacks Canyon south of Sedona and Oak Creek. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO