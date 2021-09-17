Lebanon soccer comes together for coach
It has been an emotional season for the Lebanon boys’ soccer team. The team has battled through without their assistant coach, Jacob Woolsey, who was admitted into the hospital on Sept. 7 with a collapsed lung due to COVID-19. The next day, Woolsey was placed on a ventilator to help him breathe. He was taken off of the ventilator on Sept. 12 but remains in the hospital, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser launched earlier this week by Coach Matt Jernigan. At press time, the fundraiser had raised $3,930 of its $4,000 goal. The money will help Woolsey and his wife with their expenses related to his hospital stay and treatment. Those interested can visit the fundraiser at gofundme.com/f/helping-coach-woolsey. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.www.laclederecord.com
