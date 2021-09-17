Grimes reveals why her and Elon Musk’s son doesn’t call her mom

Grimes revealed that her son, X Æ A-Xii, refers to the singer by her first name, Claire, and believes it’s because the 16-month-old is already so perceptive. “Being a mother feels weird to say for some reason. I don’t, like, identify with that word which is also really weird because X, he says ‘Claire’ but he doesn’t say, like, ‘mama,'” she told Vogue during an interview while getting ready for the Met Gala on Monday.