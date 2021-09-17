CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Firefighters Battling 2-Alarm Blaze In Mt. Lebanon

cbslocal.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) — Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a large, two-alarm house fire in Mt. Lebanon this afternoon. According to emergency officials, the two-story house is located on Scott Road. Heavy smoke can be seen pouring from the top of the home. We’re told at the scene...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWL

Harvey firefighter injured after 2-alarm apartment fire

HARVEY, La. — A firefighter suffered minor injuries after responding to a 2-alarm fire in Harvey Saturday. At about 1 p.m., Harvey Volunteer Fire Department was called to a fourplex apartment building in the 1100 block of Crape Myrtle Ln. Upon arrival, the first unit said they witnessed heavy fire...
HARVEY, LA
Daily Voice

Firefighters Douse Apartment Blaze In Camden County

Heavy fire ripped through a South Jersey apartment, authorities said.All hands were called to the 6 p.m. blaze Friday at 707 E. Clements Bridge Road in Runnemede, Camden County, initial reports said.Quint 75 responded and a search for residents and pets was handled by Squad 75. The fire was quickly…
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
KWTX

Central Texas firefighters battle huge blaze at area water reservoir

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from Bell County and the Texas A&M Forest Service converged on Still House Hollow Lake Sunday afternoon to battle a huge blaze that started in the Dana Peak Park area and jumped a road into a nearby neighborhood. Harker Heights Fire Department Chief Paul...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt Lebanon#Mount Lebanon#Firefighters#Pets#Accident#Kdka Rrb
Daily Voice

Firefighter Hurt In Apartment Blaze, Safety Issues Cited

A Bethlehem firefighter was hospitalized after battling a blaze that displaced at least 30 residents in an apartment building on the city’s east side Monday evening.Flames were seen billowing from the roof of a building on the 1400 block of Johnston Drive shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, the Bethlehem…
BETHLEHEM, CT
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No injuries reported at Mt. Lebanon fire that collapsed home's roof

Fire crews responded to a fire at the 700 block of Scott Road in Mt. Lebanon Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 1 p.m., according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the dispatcher said. A...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mt. Lebanon Home Destroyed In Massive Fire

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) — A home in Mt. Lebanon is a total loss following a massive, smoky fire on Friday afternoon. Neighbors said they heard some type of explosion or loud boom around 1 p.m. before they spotted fire billowing from the two-story home on Scott Road. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Dormont firefighters were first on the scene and reported heavy fire in the back. Firefighters had to eventually evacuate the home when the roof began giving way. It collapsed, completely destroying the home. No injuries were reported. The daughter of the couple who lives in the home is a Castle Shannon firefighter. She said she found out about the blaze through a message on her cell phone. “I’m actually a firefighter in Castle Shannon and that’s how I knew, I got the call into my phone and when I saw the address, I knew immediately I was coming here; instead, as somebody that was affected rather than somebody who was going to be saving or helping. Pardon me for being a little emotional,” said Miranda Herrle. The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
CASTLE SHANNON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Sidney Herald

UPDATE: Firefighters respond to blaze at Sidney Sugars

(The Sidney Herald has received additional information from Fire Marshall Kale Rasmussen and added it to the story.) An early morning fire on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Sidney Sugars could have been much worse if not for the response by the Sidney Fire Department. According to David Garland, General Manager...
SIDNEY, MT
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned commercial building

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An abandoned building in north Amarillo burned on Tuesday afternoon, according to Amarillo Fire officials. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, at 4:32 p.m., crews were called to a structure fire in the 200 block of N. Florida. Firefighters arrived to find a commercial building with...
AMARILLO, TX
Livingston Parish News

Albany, Springfield firefighters battle blaze early Thursday morning; no injuries reported

Firefighters from Albany and Springfield battled a residential fire in the early morning hours Thursday, and no injuries have been reported. A little after 4 a.m., firefighters from the neighboring towns were dispatched to a residential structure fire on “No Name Road” in Springfield. According to a social media post...
Fox5 KVVU

'A total loss': Clark County firefighters tackle blaze at Mt. Charleston Lodge

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire and police officials said a fire early Friday morning left Mt. Charleston Lodge "a total loss." Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Clark County Fire Department investigated the fire, which was reported around 4:45 a.m. Sept. 17. CCFD Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Touchstone said first units arrived on scene around 5 a.m. Touchstone said the dining area of the lodge was "fully engulfed."
CLARK COUNTY, NV
CBS Sacramento

Tree Trimming Truck Catches Fire Near Roseville Home

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Firefighters in Roseville stopped the flames from a tree trimming truck that caught fire from spreading to homes nearby. Scene of the fire in Roseville. (Credit: Roseville Fire Department) Roseville Fire says, just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews responded to a neighborhood after a tree trimming truck started going up in flames. With the truck’s boom extended and near a home, firefighters had to work quickly to stop the flames from jumping. Crews were able to contain the fire to just the truck, Roseville Fire says. No injuries were reported. Exactly what started the fire is unclear at this point.
ROSEVILLE, CA
BBC

Firefighters tackle blaze in Taynuilt Inn in Argyll

Firefighters have been tackling a fire at an 18th Century hotel in Argyll. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crews were called to the listed Taynuilt Inn, in Taynuilt, just after 05:00. Three appliances and a high-reach appliance are in attendance. The fire service said there were no reports...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Chicago

Fire Spreads To At Least 7 Houses In Fuller Park; 8 People, 8 Dogs Displaced

CHICAGO (CBS)– Firefighters battled a fire that spread to seven houses in Fuller Park Thursday morning. Flames and smoke were shooting out from the top of four houses and two couch houses around 4 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Princeton Avenue. BREAKING: Chicago firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Fuller Park right now. It looks like at least three houses were affected. Not clear if anyone was inside when fire started or if anyone was injured. Working to get more details.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/A4htsVe2Gv — Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) September 30, 2021 According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire possibly started...
CHICAGO, IL
WIVB

Crews battle blaze at Williamsville apartment complex

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters rushed to Evans Street in Williamsville to battle a fire at the Georgetown apartments. The blaze began Monday evening, starting in the kitchen of apartment A-3, and quickly spread to the attic. It took fire crews nine minutes to knock down the fire. Fire officials...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Gephardt Daily

Crews battle blaze in vacant Syracuse home

SYRACUSE, Utah, Sept. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a blaze in a vacant Syracuse home Friday morning. “The Syracuse Fire Department responded this morning at 7:09 a.m. to a fire at approximately 1800 W. 1700 South where a vacant home set for demolition was found to be filled with smoke,” said a news release. “As fire crews began to make entry into the home it was quickly determined that the fire was deep-seated and had moved to the attic space.”
SYRACUSE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy