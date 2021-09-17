CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Explore Ecology leads Coastal Cleanup Day along the Santa Barbara County shores

By John Palminteri
News Channel 3-12
 9 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With pieces of trash of all sizes, down to the tiniest pieces, finding a way to the coastline, the ocean and into the nearshore environment, a major cleanup will take place Saturday.

It will be led by Explore Ecology.

Volunteers have been encouraged to join a team from Guadalupe to Carpinteria from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

The range of trash found in recent months has been discarded face masks to fast food containers.

Cigarette butts and bottle caps are top of the list items that are found.

Explore Ecology is an environmental education and arts nonprofit.

The group says it works with over 30,000 children a year on the value of environmental stewardship.

Explore Ecology programs include the Art From Scrap Creative ReUse Store and Gallery, Environmental Education, Watershed Resource Center, and School Gardens.

For more information go to: Explore Ecology

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

