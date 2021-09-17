‘Masculine Anxiety' Is a Problem in American Workplaces. Here's One Expert's Plan to Fix It
Men are apparently feeling an increased pressure to be more "masculine" at work — and it's furthering the gender divide in American workplaces. On Thursday, LinkedIn hosted an interview with author and actor Justin Baldoni to break down masculinity at work, and figure out how to fix it. Baldoni, a star of TV's "Jane the Virgin," gave a 2017 TED Talk called "Why I'm Done Trying to Be 'Man Enough,'" which inspired a web series, podcast and book published in April called "Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity."www.nbcsandiego.com
