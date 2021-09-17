CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLICE SHOOTOUT: Judge Orders Accused Paterson Gunman Held After Wild Pursuit

By Jerry DeMarco
UPDATE: A judge has ordered that a Paterson ex-con accused of exchanging gunfire with police while fleeing a shooting remain held pending trial.

Jabor Taylor, 39, was arrested after detectives found his smashed-up Buick with a bullet hole in the rear windshield in East Orange following the Labor Day weekend incident, authorities said.

It began when a 22-year-old city man was shot several times near the corner of East 22nd Street and 12th Avenue around 1 a.m. Sept. 4.

The victim was being taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center when an officer tried to stop a vehicle of interest driven by Taylor that was leaving the scene.

Taylor shot at the officer, who returned fire, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

The officer’s car became disabled. Meanwhile, Taylor’s car hit several parked vehicles and kept going, Valdes said.

Police arrested Taylor at a nearby East Orange apartment after finding the Buick there four days later, she said.

Superior Court Judge Marilyn C. Clark ordered during a video conferenced hearing Tuesday that Taylor remain held in the Passaic County Jail pending trial.

He’s charged with attempted murder, conspiracy and weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

