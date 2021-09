A Covid green pass will soon become mandatory for millions of workers in Italy’s public and private sectors in what are seen as some of the strictest domestic anti-Covid measures to be implemented in the world.Workers will have to show passes to access their workplaces starting from 15 October, according to a new decree adopted on Thursday by Italian prime minister Mario Draghi’s government.The pass will be proof of vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from a coronavirus infection in the last six months, and will be required for all categories of workers.Failure to comply with the new rules...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO