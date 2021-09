Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has said there “will bill no decertification of the 2020 election” in his state after a partisan audit of the results in the state’s most populous county confirmed, once again, Joe Biden’s win.Mr Ducey added: “The outcome stands and the 2020 election in Arizona is over.”The Republican governor made the announcement on Friday in a series of tweets following months of unsubstantiated claims by former President Donald Trump and his supporters that the election had been rigged to allow for a Biden win.“There are some who simply do not trust election results,” Gov Ducey tweeted Friday....

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO