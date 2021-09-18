CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Latinos more likely to have or be at risk for Alzheimer's than whites

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Uhmd_0bzVOJIh00

Hispanic Heritage Month started Sept. 15, and in honor of the month, we are highlighting the efforts being made by the Alzheimer's Association to bridge a gap between the organization and the Latino community.

Volunteers, like Sheryl Mayers, have been recruited to help. Mayers says this has become a personal passion of hers since her mother, Dorothy, was diagnosed with dementia in 2009.

Watching her mother slip away was painfully tough, but the duties of caregiving were even tougher on Mayers.

"I promise you. I thought I had patience until I had to take care of mom. It went to another level. It even messed with my religious beliefs," she says.

Like many people with loved ones diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Mayers had to quit her job, move her mom in and become a full-time primary caregiver.

Her experience, though, was very different from that of many white families.

Mayers says, "To me 'demente' is that she's beginning to be out of her mind, because in our Spanish language, dementia means "the mind" and that means you're out of your mind."

From the onset, Mayers quickly realized her understanding of the disease based on the meaning she was familiar with wasn't accurate.

Like many other families, she also admits to not knowing about the Alzheimer's Association and its support.

Eventually, she says her determination to help her mom led her to the association, and that's when she says, "My world woke up."

During that conversation, Mayers realized this was more than just learning about the disease, but breaking stigmas and helping people understand that sometimes "cultural norms" can be a setback in recognizing the very early stages of Alzheimer's and dementia.

"We've got to keep Abuela in the back room, even though when family or friends come, she talks to herself or she repeats stuff or she's wondering, so we have to keep them in the backroom," Mayers explained.

Talking about what's happening is the first step, and unfortunately, as the disease progresses, it can lead to another stigma.

"We will not be able to... financially, we don't have access to medication. We don't have access to doctors," Mayers told ABC13.

In 2020, the Alzheimer's Association did a special report on ethnicity and "perceptions" or "beliefs," and found Latinos are one-and-a-half times more likely to either have or be at risk for Alzheimer's than whites.

Hispanic Americans, more than other racial or ethnic groups, are also more likely to believe that significant loss of memory or cognitive abilities is a normal part of aging.

The survey also found one in five Hispanics say they'd feel insulted if a doctor suggested a cognitive assessment like Alzheimer's.

Thirty-six percent of Hispanics did not believe they are getting good care from their doctor, and they don't trust the medical profession.

"So if you don't trust the profession, and think you're not getting good care, you are not as likely to go out and seek care until there is a crisis, and unfortunately, sometimes at that point it's a bit too late," says Ann Marie McDonald, chief program officer at the association's Southeast Texas chapter.

McDonald says health inequities like lack of access to care and environment are also contributing factors, and that's why they've ramped up their efforts to reach the Latino community.

The organization's website translates to Spanish, they've got a 24-hour helpline in Spanish and they've recruited bilingual volunteers like Mayers, who helped launch support groups in both languages and share what she's learned through her journey with Dorothy.

For more great stories, follow Rita Garcia on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

ABC13 CELEBRATES HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

From actors to activists, people share stories of celebrating their heritage, expressing their identity as Latino, Latinx, or Hispanic, and representing and embracing their diverse cultures. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with "Our America: Todos Unidos" on ABC Owned Television Stations streaming apps and Hulu .

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with "Our America: Todos Unidos," premiering September 15 on ABC Owned Television Stations streaming apps and Hulu.

Comments / 1

Related
antigotimes.com

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® Antigo is Anticipated to Raise More Than $28,000

Walkers and teams from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Antigo at Antigo Middle School, 815 Seventh Avenue, Antigo on Sept. 11, 2021. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s rejoined in person this year, with the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remaining top priorities. The Walk is anticipated to raise more than $28,000 to fund research and local services in Antigo and surrounding areas including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 Helpline – 800.272.3900.
ANTIGO, WI
WCPO

World Alzheimer's Day: Learning More About This Disease

Today is World Alzheimer's Day (September 21st), a day dedicated to educating and spreading awareness about Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. But for Artis Senior Living, every day is about teaching people how to support those with dementia and their loved ones. We talked to Mary Underwood about The Artis Way of care, their partnership profile, and how they provide support and direction at every step of a family's journey.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whites#Volunteers#Latinos#Hispanic Americans#Hispanics#Mcdonald#Spanish#Twitter#Instagram#Hispanic#Tiktok#Hulu
KTVZ

Touchmark residents, staff raise more than $35,000 for Alzheimer’s Association

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — For individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers, each day presents challenges that require compassion to overcome. In honor and support of their experiences, The Alzheimer’s Association promotes an annual fundraising season that culminates with two events, The Longest Day on the summer solstice and the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s toward the end of the summer.
BEND, OR
fox5ny.com

Alzheimer’s disease and sleep: Could 7 to 8 hours lower the risk?

Sleep is key in the healthy aging process, with disruptions linked to outcomes like greater risk of depression, cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease. But how much sleep is ideal as adults progress into late life?. A recent study published in JAMA Neurology, stemming from PET scans among 4,417 older adults...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
APG of Wisconsin

Flower power: Walk raises more than $12K to fight Alzheimer’s

Walkers laced up their shoes to hike downtown Rice Lake Saturday for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s and are on track to raise more than $12,000 to battle the deadly disease. Walkers carried “Promise Garden” flowers, with colors carrying significance: orange for supporting the cause and the Association’s...
RICE LAKE, WI
Medscape News

ADHD a New Risk Factor for Alzheimer's?

There is a link between attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and risk for Alzheimer's disease (AD) and other dementia types, results from a large, multigenerational study show. "The findings suggest there are common genetic and/or environmental contributions to the association between ADHD and dementia," study investigator Zheng Chang, PhD, from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WJFW-TV

Annual Walk to End Alzheimer's attracts more than 200 participants

Local News Published 09/18/2021 3:16PM, Last Updated 09/19/2021 4:13PM. Rhinelander - Today was the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in Rhinelander. 225 participants gathered at Mike Webster Stadium to raise money and awareness for the disease. "I've been walking for close to 15 years," said Diane Van Landingham, a facilitator...
RHINELANDER, WI
EatThis

Major Sign You May Have Alzheimer's, Says Study

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia in the U.S, with more than five million people affected. At the same time, it is disproportionately mysterious. Although scientists have become more sure about the causes of Alzheimer's—including a buildup of toxic plaques in the brain called amyloids—much about the disorder is still poorly understood, including how the brain reacts as the disease progresses (and therefore how it might be slowed or stopped).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ladders

These are the 5 most addictive substances on the planet

What are the most addictive drugs? This question seems simple, but the answer depends on whom you ask. From the points of view of different researchers, the potential for a drug to be addictive can be judged in terms of the harm it causes, the street value of the drug, the extent to which the drug activates the brain’s dopamine system, how pleasurable people report the drug to be, the degree to which the drug causes withdrawal symptoms, and how easily a person trying the drug will become hooked.
HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

Retina Health May Indicate Alzheimer’s Risk, Study Says

RetA new study led by scientists at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine found that retina health may indicate Alzheimer’s risk. The research discovered that protein deposits called amyloid plaques found in the retinas might indicate similar plaques in the brain. These protein deposits inhibit the function...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

Smoking Marijuana May Give Users A Speech Impediment

If you find that your speech is altered from time to time, your cannabis use could be to blame. Anyone who has ever been sidelined by high potency cannabis edibles understands that it can sometimes be challenging to carry on a conversation once the THC starts running through the old veins, like Allyson Felix going for the gold. But, hey, most cannabis users understand that pure, unadulterated catatonia can be par for the course.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Jalapeños, Says Science

Jalapeños make for an excellent addition to several dishes, most famously tacos and guacamole. They can also be made into an appetizer (jalapeño poppers, anyone?) or give a sweet margarita some spice. However, there are some people that struggle to tolerate the pepper—and no, we're not just referring to those whose taste buds can't handle the heat.
WEIGHT LOSS
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
79K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy