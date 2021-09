For many, fitness is the key to healing. This Boston-based organization is committed to helping veterans thrive in life after military service. With no-cost care and a focus on fitness as an avenue to mental well-being, Home Base is saving lives and proving the power of physical wellness and running. Ryan Vanderweit joined the infantry in 2002 and was quickly deployed to Iraq. When he got out of the military seven years later, reentry to everyday life was not easy. Vanderweit eventually found his own path to mental well-being through running and fitness—and he knew others could, too.

MILITARY ・ 13 DAYS AGO