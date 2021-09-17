CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Officer Who Killed Arkansas Teen Hunter Brittain Charged With Manslaughter

By Andrew Boryga
Daily Beast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June, at 3 a.m. on a dark stretch of a highway in rural Arkansas, 17-year-old Hunter Brittain was shot and killed by a sergeant from the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office. The white teen’s death prompted protests in a region of the state not known for speaking out against police violence. It also attracted the attention of Black civil rights leaders like attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing Brittain’s family, and has stood alongside them as they’ve called for justice.

