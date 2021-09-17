CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris School District Offers Students, Staff Vaccine Incentives

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week the the Paris Arkansas school board approved $1,500 bonus checks for all employees who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by November 1. The distrcit is also offering $50 gift cards for students, 12 and older, who show proof of vaccination any time throughout the 2021-22 school year. Students under 18 must have parental consent before getting vaccinated. The incentives apply to staff and students who have already been vaccianted.

