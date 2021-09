Independent says Taylor Swift recently stunned a 22-year-old singer when she walked into the Belfast bar where he was setting up to perform for the evening. For local singer-songwriter Tiernán Heffron, Taylor Swift enjoying his three-hour set are what dreams are made of. “It’s not every day Taylor Swift walks into your gig and stays for your whole three-hour set,” he captioned a selfie of himself with the singer, “She was the most lovely person! She asked how she could follow what I was doing and gave me a tip! Dreams do come true, ready and excited for what’s to come,” said Heffron.

